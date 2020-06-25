Ministry of Defence spent N.dollars on a non-existing attache purportedly posted to the Democratic Republic of Congo

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) spent N.dollars 303 391 on a non-existing attaché purportedly posted to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Auditor General (AG), Junias Kandjeke, found.

He made this finding in the latest MoD audit report for the 2018/19 financial year which was tabled in the National Assembly by finance minister Ipumbu Shiimi recently.

Kandjeke acknowledges in his report that indeed a Defence Attaché was appointed on 21 January 2014 and accredited to the DRC for a period of four years.

The attaché’s term commenced on 01 March 2014 to 28 February 2018.

However, during the period under review, no individual was appointed as a defence attaché to the DRC.

This mission has a bank account which is held at Stanbic Bank, Kinshasa.

It had a closing balance of N.dollars 493 129.31 at the end of the 2017/18 financial year.

“The audit found that total expenditure of US$ 17 496.60 [N.dollars 303 391] was incurred even though there was no Defence Attaché based in the Democratic Republic of Congo during the 2018/2019 financial year. The auditors were not provided with documents on what the funds were spent on in the absence of an Attaché at the mission,” Kandjeke said in the report, something the AG wants the ministry to explain.

Source: Namibia Press Agency