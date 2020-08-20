The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has called on all stakeholders to participate in its survey aimed at soliciting input on teaching and learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the way forward for the current academic year.

In a statement availed to Nampa recently, the ministry said in its efforts to continuously engage the various stakeholders in education, it is undertaking an online national consultation.

The survey is aimed at soliciting the opinions of education stakeholders, including principals, teachers, learners, parents, unions and other community members.

The survey will run from 19 until 28 August 2020 and links are available on the ministerial website and social media platforms.

Stakeholders’ participation and responses will inform the ministry’s efforts and initiatives in ensuring continued education, as well as the preparedness of schools for the resumption of face-to-face teaching and learning and promotion, the statement said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency