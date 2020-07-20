The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has decided to delay the resumption of face-to-face learning for Grade 11 and 12 in the three towns of Arandis, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay, which was scheduled to commence today.

This comes after further consultations with the ministry’s stakeholders, including the Governor of Erongo Region and the Namibia National Teachers’ Union, agreed to halt the resumption for two days (20 and 21 July).

A media statement issued by the ministry yesterday, stated that the delay is to provide teachers, learners and parents with sufficient time for logistical arrangements to be made, be it at school or from home.

“During the next two days, parents will be required to indicate whether they would prefer to make use of learning from home delivery mode as stipulated in the ministry’s circular while it ensures to constantly continue to engage and facilitate strategies on teaching and modalities, seeing as concerns have been raised in the Walvis Bay area,” the ministry noted.

The ministry added that it will also explore the option of arranging official transportation for the learners to and from schools and central pick up points in Kuisebmund to assist with safe transportation.

Source: Namibia Press Agency