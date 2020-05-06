The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has encouraged school principals and teachers to embrace the current e-learning teaching and learning strategies put in place amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Schools reopened with e-learning methods on 20 April, where learning materials are given to parents through online and print formats.

Speaking at the COVID-19 Communication Centre here today, the ministry’s Executive Director, Sanet Steenkamp, said teachers are back at schools as per the directive of stage two of the lockdown and an assessment was done to confirm how well teachers are prepared to provide education through e-learning.

She noted the ministry has more than 45 000 teachers, however a total of 24 978 teachers responded through an online link that they are in possession of mobile devices (cellphones) and 62 per cent of them are computer literate.

“The e-learning task force is working very hard and all 24 978 teachers will be registered for Microsoft training, which will be rolled-out to regions soon,” Steenkamp said.

She added that the ministry found out that there is a need for fast internet with e-learning. About 32 per cent of the education sector, representing 600 schools, however do not have telecommunication facilities, hence the ministry entered into a partnership with local print media to provide educational booklets through their newspapers, which has thus far allowed them to reached 600 000 learners from pre-primary to Grade 7 level.

Source: Namibia Press Agency