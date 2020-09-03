The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture today announced that schools will now open in three phases for face-to-face learning.

Last Friday, President Hage Geingob announced that Grade 10, 11 and 12 learners must return for face-to-face classes on 01 September, while all other grades were scheduled to return to school on 07 September.

A media statement issued by the ministry today said Grade 7, 8 and 9 learners will return to school on 07 September in all regions, with the exception of Khomas.

On 14 September all Grade 4, 5 and 6 learners will return to school, including in the Khomas Region. Classes for Grade 7, 8, and 9 learners in Khomas will commence on the same day.

Face to face classes for pre-primary to Grade 3 learners will resume on 21 September, according to the statement.

The ministry said in light of the announcement made by the president on Friday on Proclamation No. 48 on Stage 3 of the COVID-19 State of Emergency regulations, the ministry further consulted the Namibian National Teachers Union on the fears around the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Source: Namibia Press Agency