The Ministry of Environment and Tourism has started inspecting gambling and casino operations countrywide in order to create a database of licensed and unlicensed operations.

The inspections are being carried out in compliance with a high court order to the minister to appoint inspectors, the ministry's chief public relations officer, Romeo Muyunda, said in a media statement today.

Muyunda said the exercise is expected to identify all establishments and businesses where gambling and casino activities are taking place and targets accommodation establishments, casinos and gambling houses, shebeens, bars as well as cuca shops.

He, however, gave his assurance that no machines will be confiscated during the exercise, however, owners are encouraged to provide information pertaining to the name and type of business and licence documents.

All owners of such establishments are therefore requested to cooperate with the inspectors as the collection of this data will benefit both government and casino and gambling machine operations as it will make the application process for licences easier when the new Act becomes operational, he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency