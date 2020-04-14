Ministry of Finance has advised people who receive social grants on their own

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has advised people who receive social grants on their own behalf and that of others such as vulnerable children and other relatives not to apply for the Emergency Income Grant (EIG).

A statement by MoF yesterday said the EIG system does not allow for double benefits for any person whose identity (ID) number is registered for any sort of social grant, and those attempting to apply will be declined.

Upon enquiry today, MoF Chief Public Relations Officer Tonateni Shidhudhu said those who hold power of attorney for people receiving social grants will not qualify as the system will reject their applications as beneficiaries of a State grant.

“We are aware that such social grants might not be for their own use and we encourage them to be patient and wait for an appeal opportunity that will be provided through the regional councils. The appeal modalities are being worked on and will be announced at a later stage; therefore, we encourage recipients of any grant to avoid taking part in this process,” Shidhudhu said.

The statement further clarified that all students – those receiving Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund loans and grants as well as others do not qualify for the EIG.

This, according to the statement, is because students are not economically active and have not lost any livelihood during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Source: Namibia Press Agency