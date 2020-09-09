Ministry of Finance has announced Disposal and use of the ethyl alcohol can only be done by the licensees and registrants under the provisions of the Customs and Excise Act

The disposal and use of the ethyl alcohol can only be done by the licensees and registrants under the provisions of the Customs and Excise Act, the Ministry of Finance has announced.

The ministry said those who are licensed or registered to dispose or use ethyl alcohol are subjected to approval by the Commissioner for Customs and Excise.

In a public notice shared with the media yesterday, the ministry said its Directorate of Customs and Excise has observed an influx of importation of Ethyl Alcohol (ethanol) into the country, adding that various traders have been importing ethanol into the country for various reasons but mainly for the production of COVID-19 related products.

The ministry said it wishes to remind all importers, manufacturers and distributors that ethanol must be classified under the Harmonised System Code Heading 2207 or Tariff Item 104.21.01/03 and payment of excise duties on Ethyl Alcohol (ethanol) must be made.

The 2020/2021 duty rates for ethanol were published in Government Gazette, any deviation from the classification of ethanol will be regarded as misclassification on which penalties will be incurred by traders in terms of the Customs and Excise Act No. 20 of 1998, said the notice.

Source: Namibia Press Agency