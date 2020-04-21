Ministry of Finance receives over 500 000 EIG application

The Ministry of Finance received 578 863 application for Emergency Income Grant and a total of 234 345 were rejected, chief public relations officer of the ministry, Tonateni Shidhudhu.

Shidhudhu in a media statement availed to Nampa on Monday said that the approved applications translate into an amount of N.dollars 176.76 million while an amount of rejected applications translates into an amount of N.dollars 148.58 million.

“Several potential beneficiaries were put on hold or temporarily rejected and the payment could not be done, pending the verification at the Regional level. These are mainly multiple applications from the same cellphone number. The decision was taken to curb fraudulent applications and to ensure that

no qualifying beneficiary is left out. We are busy engaging the regional governors in this regard,” he said.

According to Shidhudhu, the ministry will also set up a special desk to assist those who were rejected on the basis of appearing on the tax register.

“The plan is being worked out and an announcement will be made soon. For now, we encourage people to remain home, not to go to constituency councillors yet, until the modalities are in place,” said Shidhudhu.

Source: Namibia Press Agency