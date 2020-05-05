Ministry of Finance urges people to stop applying for EIG

The Ministry of Finance is urging the public to stop applying for the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) because the due date have ended already on 30 April 2020, as people might still try to apply.

This is said in a media statement issued on Tuesday by the Ministry of Finance Chief Public Relations Officer Tonateni Shidhudhu.

He said ever since the opening of the SMS line on 14 April 2020, a total number of 970 720 applications were received of which 576 104 applications were approved for payments to the tune of N.dollar 432 078 million, and the remaining payment of approved applicants are in the process of disbursements.

Shidhudhu said that a large number of applicants were rejected for various reasons, that included Identification numbers (IDs) belonging to deceased persons, mismatch of names and ID, some names were found in Namibia Student Financial Assistant Fund records as active recipients, some are social grants recipients and others as tax payers.

“The majority of the rejected applicants are those with the names not matching with those in the records of the ministry of Home Affairs, with the total of 127 696 followed by those rejected on the basis of appearing on the taxpayers register totaling at 124 623 applicants,” said Shidhudhu.

He added that some applicants were put on hold because more than two applicants have indicated to receive their grants on the same mobile number, while other applicants that were put on hold are those where by one ID number was used by more than one different applicant.

“To avoid potential fraud and also to allow individuals to abide by social distancing, the ministry has communicated through MTC to inform applicants to reapply during the period of 05 to 08 May 2020, but it is only those whose application where rejected because of incorrect ID number or surname,” said Shidhudhu.

He further added that he ministry is appealing to all applicants who were rejected on the basis of appearing on the taxpayer register to remain patient as the ministry is carrying out a data reconciliation process, and once it is finalized such applicants will be notified on the status of their applications.

Source: Namibia Press Agency