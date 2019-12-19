Ministry of Finance warns against refund scam

The Ministry of Finance, through a media statement issued on Wednesday announced that the random calling of taxpayers informing them that they have a tax refund due to them from the Ministry of Finance (Inland Revenue Department) is scam.

The statement signed by Executive Director, Ericah Shafudah, states that the scammer, a certain Martin Van Wyk is requesting taxpayers to make payments at Shoprite and send the serial number and pin code to a cellphone number that he will provide or alternatively E-wallet, Easy-wallet or Blue-wallet the money to cover for the errors as the cash office at the Inland Revenue is allegedly closed for business until January 2020.

The statement reads that, Martin Van Wyk is not an employee of the Ministry of Finance; Inland Revenue Department. It further highlighted that no official from the Inland Revenue office is mandated to call any taxpayer and request them to make any tax payments through Shoprite, E-wallet, Easy-Wallet or Blue-Wallet as modes of payments.

All tax payments must be made at designated cash office at all our offices across the country or through electronic fund transfer (EFT) to the state account numbers provided by the Inland Revenue Department, Shafudah noted.

Source: Namibia Press Agency