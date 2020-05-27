Ministry of Gender Equality Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare in conjunction with the Legal Assistance Centre launched a range of educational materials on the Child Care

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare in conjunction with the Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) on Wednesday launched a range of educational materials on the Child Care and Protection Act 3 of 2015.

Speaking at the launch, Control Social Worker in the ministry Rahimisa Kamuingona said the materials will help children understand their legal rights and how they are protected by the law.

It will also ensure that teachers who deal with children at school level do not have any criminal record that involves children.

‘The Act also ensures teachers that are dealing with children are the right people for the job because they are vetted before they are employed as they first have to submit all the necessary documents to be evaluated,’ said Kamuingona.

LAC Project Advocacy and Gender Research Coordinator Dianne Hubbard said the centre found it fit to launch the materials now in the time of COVID-19 when most parents are at home with their children and can teach them.

Source: Namibia Press Agency