Ministry of Health and Social Services, Embassy of Japan and World Health Organisation renew efforts to contain the Hepatitis E Virus

The Ministry of Health and Social Services, Embassy of Japan and World Health Organisation have renewed efforts to contain the Hepatitis E Virus (HEV) which was declared as an outbreak in December 2017.

To this end, the ‘Improving the national preparedness and response capacity to contain infectious disease outbreaks and other drought-related public health events in Namibia’ project was launched by the ministry, the embassy and WHO at the COVID-19 Communication Centre in Windhoek.

A statement availed to Nampa on Tuesday said the project, worth nearly N.dollars 4 million, will be implemented in the Khomas, Erongo, Omusati, Ohangwena, Kavango East and Kavango West regions by the WHO in partnership with the ministry for a duration of 12 months.

‘The funding will strengthen the national and regional capacity, which are essential components required to implement effective response intervention,’ the statement said.

It further noted that as of 28 June 2020, over 7 000 HEV cases have been reported, with the majority still from informal settlements in Windhoek (62 per cent) and Swakopmund (21 per cent). Sixty-five deaths have been reported so far.

