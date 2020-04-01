The Ministry of Health and Social Services has appointed 21 nurses for the ||Kharas Region to start work on Wednesday in efforts to curb the staff shortages the region faces.

This was said by ||Kharas acting Health Director, Dr Refanus Kooper, at a stakeholders meeting here on Monday. He said the nurses will be deployed in all three districts hospitals, at Keetmanshoop, Karasburg and Lüderitz.

He said there is only one doctor at Karasburg hospital but they will appoint a doctor very soon, in this month or next month to help in this difficult time.

The acting director further said the ministry still has to install scanners at the Ariamsvlei and Noordoewer borders to screen for coronavirus, of people coming into Namibia.

At the meeting, Namibian Police Force regional commander, Commissioner David Indongo said he was concerned about the overcrowded police holding cells in the region, citing that while the cells are full, people are still being arrested and this posed risks to those inside.

Source: Namibia Press Agency