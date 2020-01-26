The Ministry of Health and Social Services has instructed public and private health facilities countrywide to strengthen case detection, diagnosis and surveillance of possible cases of coronavirus.

This is just one of the measures instituted after the World Health Organisation (WHO) called on countries to strengthen prevention and control measures after the confirmation of the presence of novel coronavirus (2019-nCOV) in Wuhan, China on 09 January 2020.

By Sunday, the virus had claimed 56 lives since emerging in a market in Wuhan. It has spread to countries like France, the United States or America and Australia.

The Ministry of Health in a statement on Friday said in response to the WHO's call for strengthened measures, it has also sent alerts to all regions, including general information on the virus as well as guidance on case management and surveillance.

Close monitoring of the situation with intensified surveillance is underway, especially at the main international ports of entry to ensure prompt case detection and response.

Source: Namibia Press Agency