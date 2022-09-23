The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MOHSS) has resolved to terminate the contracts of all 1444 COVID -19 volunteers across the country, effective 31 October 2022.

This was revealed in a letter seen by this agency, written by the ministry’s Executive Director, Ben Nangombe, dated 13 September 2022 and addressed to all national and regional directors; chief medical superintendents; heads of COVID -19 response pillars and human resource practitioners in the ministry.

In the letter, Nangombe explained that the decision was taken due to the considerable decline in COVID – 19 cases and the repeal of all public health regulations on 25 August, as well as the unfavourable financial situation faced by the ministry.

“The appointment contracts of all COVID -19 volunteers will be terminated on 31 October 2022. Therefore, the letter dated 19 May 2022 on the extension of the contracts until 31 December 2022 is herewith withdrawn,” Nangombe stated.

Some unhappy COVID-19 volunteers who approached this news agency on Thursday feel the government has ‘betrayed’ them by terminating their appointment contracts before 31 December 2022.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency