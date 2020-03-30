The Ministry of Health and Social Services today called on all Namibian citizens to join the ministry in the fight to stop the spread of the global coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement availed to Nampa on Sunday, the ministry said there is much that can be done by all Namibians to stop the spread of COVID-19 such as the washing of hands with running water and soap, staying away when sick and avoiding face touching with unwashed hands.

Other measures include avoiding crowds and gatherings and staying informed in order to take Namibia to rise to this occasion, it said.

The ministry also urged Namibians to adhere to the regulations described during the declaration of a National State of Emergency on 17 March 2020 and a lock down strategy which was implemented as from 27 March to 17 April 2020.

The Namibian Constitution apply to the whole of Namibia. Comply, cooperate, remain calm and stay at home, it pleaded while assuring that care is being provided for people who are sick with COVID-19 or any other similar illness.

Source: Namibia Press Agency