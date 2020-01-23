Ministry of Health monitoring coronavirus outbreak

Minister of Health and Social Services, Kalumbi Shangula said, his ministry is on high alert monitoring the coronaviruses situation in China that forced some countries to test visitors at borders and airports before entering the country.

Namibia Press Agency spoke to the minister on Thursday, whether Namibia is also testing visitors for the coronaviruses before they enter the country or if there are measures in place to prevent the virus from entering the country like what other countries are doing.

He said the ministry is aware of the situation in China, but the viruses has not reached epidemic proportional of international concern, and the World Health Organisation is monitoring the situation and if they find out that the situation requires additional measures from member states then they will issue an advisory to member states.

We always have our emergency measures in place, we are monitoring the situation and it is not only when there is an outbreak. It is permanent, but for the time being there is no course for concern from the public about the coronaviruses, said Shangula.

So far it has been reported that 17 people have died as a course of the viruses and more than 570 people are sick while the Chinese government has banned people from traveling to three cities namely Huanggang, Ezhou and Wuhan.

While there are also cases reported in other countries like Australia, Thailand, Japan, South Korea and the United States of America.

Source: Namibia Press Agency