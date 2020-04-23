The Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation is calling on all people that lost their jobs as a result of the lockdown due to COVID-19 to register with the ministry.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Executive Director Bro-Mathew Shinguadja said the ministry is aware of the unpredictable situation of job losses caused by the State of Emergency and lockdown due to coronavirus.

The ministry is calling on those who lost their jobs during the period between 28 March 2020 and 04 May 2020 to provide their details to the ministry to be registered with the Employment Services Bureau under the ministry countrywide, to be registered on the Namibia Integrated Employment Information System.

“This is an unfortunate situation that Namibia and the global economy in general are faced with, resulting in massive lay-offs and dismissals of workers across the sectors of the economy,” said Shinguadja.

He said the ministry is focusing on post-lockdown and the State of Emergency itself, whereby businesses will resume with full operations, albeit different models accompanied by new organisation and methods of work which may require new skills, capabilities and techniques to work differently, including working remotely.

Source: Namibia Press Agency