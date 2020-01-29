Ministry of Urban and Rural Development has denied allegations made against it that it has abandoned the housing construction project

The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development (MURD) has denied allegations made against it that it has abandoned the housing construction project in Swakopmund.

Although the ministry acknowledges that the houses made reference to in a video circulating on social media, are part of those identified for construction under the Mass Housing Development Programme in Swakopmund, it said the halted construction was due to shortcomings from a contractor and not the government.

In a media release issued on Tuesday by Executive Director (ED) Nghidinwa Daniel, the ministry noted that the incomplete houses were not abandoned by the ministry, but by a subcontractor, who did not receive its payment from a contractor.

'Three construction sites were identified in Swakopmund and three contractors, including Ferusa, were appointed through the National Housing Enterprise to carry out work at the different sites namely extensions 7, 8 and 9 as well as in Mondesa and Matutura.

'Work on all sites has progressed satisfactorily, except the site assigned to Ferusa, with about 505 houses, which are the ones portrayed in the circulating video,' Daniel explained.

The ministry added that upon investigation, it was established that Ferusa after being awarded the tender, subcontracted two other companies, which were not paid, although the government has paid the contractor.

Source: Namibia Press Agency