Minnaar sworn in as Keetmanshoop Urban Constituency councilor

Maxie Minnaar of the Landless People's Movement (LPM) was on Friday sworn in as the new councillor for the Keetmanshoop Urban Constituency.

Minnaar was sworn in by magistrate Uchen Konjore at the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court.

The new councillor takes over from Hilma Nicanor of the Swapo party who has been a councillor of the constituency since 2004.

Nicanor resigned to contest a seat in the National Assembly.

Minnaar emerged victorious after the Keetmanshoop Urban Constituency by-election that took place on Wednesday.

Out of the 3 556 votes cast Minnaar got 1 958 votes while Festus Shilimela of the Swapo party got 1 306 votes and Abraham /Goagoseb of the Popular Democratic Movement got 292 votes.

In her acceptance speech Minnaar pledged to work tirelessly to transform the life's of the people adding that development and empowerment of the community in the ||Kharas Region and the constituency it's her number one call of duty.

I accept your vote of confidence and trust in me with greatest of humility and sense of sincere gratitude, thank you, it is indeed an immense honor, I remain very committed to you, she said.

Also speaking at the same event the Chief Regional Officer for the ||Kharas Regional Council, Beatus Kasete call on team work among the councillors adding that they should work together to serve the community regardless of their political affiliations.

The time for politics is over now, is now time to work together as a team pull all the resources together and work for the people of this region. As a new councillor count on our support from the administration part, said Kasete.

The Chairperson of the ||Kharas regional council, Jan Scholtz pledged support to the new councillor and also call for team work emphasising that them as councillors are appointed to serve the people and not to be served.

Servanthood is important, we must serve our people and account to them, indeed politics is over and is time to work for the people despite their color, culture, political party. I think history will judge us if we do not serve the people of this region Scholtz said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency