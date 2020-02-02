Minor allegedly raped in Rehoboth

The police in Rehoboth opened a case of rape after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped between 22 and 24 January this year in Rehoboth by an unknown man in Block E location of the town.

Namibian Police Force acting regional crime investigations coordinator, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hauwanga told Nampa on Sunday the incident happened in an unknown street and premises in Block E in January this year.

It is alleged that the suspect unlawfully and intentionally had sexual intercourse with a minor girl between by inserting his penis into the victim's vagina. The alleged incident happened in an unknown street and premises in Block E, Rehoboth, Hauwanga said.

He said the suspect is not yet arrested, but victim will be able to identify the suspect.

The description of suspect has been given and suspect is still at large. Police investigations continue.

In an unrelated incident in MaltahAlhe in Hardap region a 41-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for common assault read with the provisions of the domestic violence Act 4 of 2000 after he allegedly assaulted a 39-year-old woman believed to be his girlfriend.

It is alleged the suspect assaulted the complainant several times with his fist and later took a brick and threatened to hit the complainant and kill her, Hauwanga said.

Suspect was arrested and is set to appear in court on Monday.

Elsewhere in Gochas also in Hardap region, two men aged 31 and 39 were arrested on Saturday for alleged stock theft.

Hauwanga said the alleged incident happened at Farm Jakkalsdraai 228 in Gochas district last Tuesday.

The suspect unlawfully and intentionally allegedly removed livestock in the form of 15 goats belonging to Cornelius De Koe from their grassing field without consent.

The livestock valued at N.dollars 22 500 were recovered.

The two are set to appear in Aranos Magistrates Court on Monday. Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency