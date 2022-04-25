Minor allegedly stabs relative to death at Grootfontein

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday night at Grootfontein after he allegedly stabbed and killed a 22-year-old relative, who had tried to prevent him from fighting his brother.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa in an interview on Monday that the deceased was identified the same Sunday night by his close family members as Riaan Garab.

Mbeha explained that there was a physical altercation between the suspect and his brother at their parents’ house in Blikkiesdorp informal settlement of Umulunga township at the town.

Garab, a relative of both, allegedly intervened by trying to stop them from fighting.

“It was in this process when the boy pulled out a kitchen knife from his pocket and stabbed Garab once in the left chest,” said Mbeha.

Garab was taken to the Grootfontein State Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, added Mbeha.

Mbeha stated that the police were on Monday still trying to establish the cause of the fight between the two boys.

The suspect was arrested on the same day and is expected to appear in the Grootfontein Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder during this week.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency