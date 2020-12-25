Minor and 21-year-old male killed in head-on collision near Rehoboth

A two-month-old baby died on the scene on Thursday after two pick-up trucks collided head-on near Rehoboth in the Hardap Region.

Namibian Police Force Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Hardap Region, Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay, told Nampa on Friday that the accident happened at about 23h00 on Christmas Eve on the C24 gravel road between Klein Aub and Rehoboth, in which a 21-year-old male was also injured but succumbed to his injuries upon arriving at a local hospital.

“It is alleged that a Toyota Land Cruiser pick-up with two occupants traveling towards Rehoboth collided head on with a Ford Courier Double Cab carrying eight occupants and traveling in the opposite direction,’ he said.

A case of culpable homicide, reckless and or negligent driving, driving without a driver’s license and violation of curfew hours is being investigated.

Source: Namibia Press Agency