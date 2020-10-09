Minor boy allegedly raped in Omaheke

A five-year-old boy was allegedly raped by a 39-year-old man on Tuesday at Farm Belavista in the Omaheke Region’s Talismanus area.

An incident report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Friday said the incident allegedly occurred just before midnight.

According to the report, the suspect and the minor were sharing a mattress on the bedroom floor where the victim’s grandfather was also sleeping on the bed. This was at the victim’s grandfather’s residence where the suspect was accommodated.

It is alleged that the victim’s uncle who was outside cooking at the time of the incident, heard the minor screaming and rushed into the house to see what the problem was.

Upon entering the bedroom, the victim’s uncle removed the blanket under which the victim and the suspect were sleeping and allegedly saw that the suspect was busy sexually assaulting the minor.

“Both the victim and the suspect were naked,” said the report.

It further stated that when he was caught, the suspect tried to escape but was caught by the uncle and a fight broke out between the two men, during which the rape suspect was badly assaulted.

The suspect has been arrested and was admitted to the Gobabis State Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency