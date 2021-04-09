MIRCO tasked to identify suitable candidate for SADC deputy executive secretary position

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO) has been tasked to identify and present a suitable candidate for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) deputy executive secretary position once opened up to all member states.

This was said by Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Peya Mushelenga during the announcement of the outcomes of the sixth 2021 Cabinet decision making meeting on Thursday. He said MIRCO will have to identify the candidate through the African Union Southern African Development Community National Committee.

Furthermore, based on the report of the SADC Council of Ministers meeting held virtually on 12 March 2021, Cabinet has tasked MIRCO to prepare the payment of Namibia’s assess contribution for the 2021/22 financial year amounting to approximately N.dollars 40 071 057.

The payment will be done on behalf of the ministries of Finance, Health and Social Services, Defence and Veterans Affairs and the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Additionally, MIRCO has been urged to continue advocacy for transformation of the SADC Parliamentary Forum into the SADC Parliament.

Equally, Cabinet urged the Ministry of Finance to consider allocating all sectoral votes under one vote to be paid by MIRCO in the 2022/23 financial year. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Social Services has been urged to consider sharing, with SADC member states, the list of accredited recognised laboratories to facilitate authentication of COVID-19 testing for international travellers.

“Ministries of Education, Arts and Culture and Information and Communication Technology should continue highlighting the relevance of values and achievements of SADC through the promotion of the 40th anniversary commemorative publication and raising continuous awareness on the programme about SADC,” stated Mushelenga.

He further noted that Cabinet directed 19 Government offices, ministries and agencies to take action and follow up on issues in their areas of responsibility and as outlined in the report of the sixth Namibia-Botswana Joint Commission of Cooperation held virtually in February 2021.

Cabinet also took note of progress made towards the production of fodder at green schemes and implementation of drought response measures, including borehole projects.

“The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform in conjunction with the Food and Agricultural Organisation has also introduced a project known as Emergency Livelihood Support to drought affected communities in Namibia to assist farmers in maintaining their co-breeding stock,” Mushelenga explained, adding that the project supported 3 343 livestock dependent smallholder farming households.

Additionally, Cabinet endorsed an amount of N.dollars 65 million for suitable water supply aimed at mitigating effects of drought in the Erongo, Kunene and Omusati regions.

Source: Namibia Press Agency