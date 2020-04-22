MIT hands over materials for masks production

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade (MIT), handed over the textiles materials worth N.dollars 40 000 for the production of masks to the tailors at NIDA Premise on Tuesday.

The objective of the handing over of the material is to explore and identify capable local Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that benefited from Equipment Aid Scheme (EAS) to manufacture mask that can be used by people to protect themselves against the spread of COVID-19.

At the hand over event, Lucia Iipumbu, Minister of Industrialisation and Trade said that due to COVID-19 outbreak, the government decided to implement some protective measures in place to prevent the spread of this deadly disease. Hence, due to a lack of masks suppliers and the restriction being enforced by the government of South Africa on masks exports, the ministry has engaged with the local capable garments producers to produce masks.

“We are aware that many of the materials we are using are received from abroad, however we made assessment and we realised we have capacity to produce some materials within the country,” Iipumbu said.

She further said that the material is being handed over to the selected manufactures and tailors from the local entities not only in Windhoek but countrywide.

“This is just a symbolic handover which will be than rolled out to all 14 regions in the next few days,” Iipumbu explained.

Iipumbu also highlighted that, the handing over of the textile materials was necessary for the government to upscale and make sure that the local tailors manufacture enough facial masks which are going to be a requirement for everybody to have immediately after the current lockdown faced out.

“When we are ready to go back to our normal activities, it will be a requirement for each and every-one to have a mask,” she said.

The first batch of textiles were handed over today to five tailors based in Windhoek and they are expected to produce 25 000 masks which will be retailed at the price between N.dollar 15 to 25.

Dinapama Manufacturing and HEKTA Holdings who have started with masks production are parts of five tailors received materials today.

Source: Namibia Press Agency