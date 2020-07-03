MME suspends fuel retail and wholesale licence applications

The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) has temporarily suspended the applications of new fuel retail sites and the issuing of wholesale licences until 31 December 2020.

This was announced in a statement availed to the media by the ministry’s spokesperson, Andreas Simon on Friday.

The statement said that no applications or drawings of new fuel retail sites and wholesale license will be accepted until the end of the year.

It says the ministry is busy reviewing the procedures and requirements leading the granting of new fuel retail and wholesale licences, as per the Petroleum Products and Energy Regulations, 2000.

“Applications for consumer installation certificate and amendments of all existing and operating licences will be communicated to the public and will be available on the ministry’s website,” read the statement.

Source: Namibia Press Agency