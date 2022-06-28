Mob justice leads to alleged robber’s death at Rundu

A case of murder is being investigated at Rundu after an alleged incident of mob justice resulted in the death of a robbery suspect.

According to a crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPost) on Sunday, the incident happened on Friday in the Katutura residential area at the town at about 11h23, where the deceased and some friends allegedly robbed a victim of his cellphone.

It is further alleged that a group of community members who were at a shebeen near the scene, saw what happened and decided to apprehend the suspected robbers, before allegedly assaulting one to death.

The cellphone was recovered.

The deceased had not yet been identified at the time of the report.

In a separate incident, the police in Otjiwarongo arrested a man at the Ozondjahe farm in the Otjiwarongo district after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend with a 12-gauge shotgun during the early hours of Sunday.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated matter, the police in Okombahe in the Omaruru area opened an inquest docket after 64-year-old Willy Doeseb reportedly consumed a Malasol Irac group code 1B pesticide, and died at the settlement’s clinic on Friday.

It is alleged the deceased, who was a psychiatric patient, found the chemical unattended after the pesticide was used to spray the garden.

He was taken to Okombahe clinic for a medical examination, where his condition worsened as he developed breathing difficulties, resulting in his death.

His next of kin have been informed of his death.

Another inquest has been opened after the body of 34-year-old Amupolo Johannes was discovered in his bedroom, where he reportedly hung himself with a rope on Saturday at Iikuku village near Oshakati in the Oshana Region.

Another man, 37-year-old Mbumba Sem, reportedly hung himself on a tree with a wire around his neck nearby his homestead of Omandombe village in the Okaku Constituency on Friday.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency