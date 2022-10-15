Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) yesterday inaugurated its innovation centre at the Namibia University of Science and Technology’s High-Tech Transfer Plaza Select (HTTPS).

MTC has said the centre will facilitate a functional technological inspired ecosystem for the university community, industries, development partners and entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the event, MTC Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Licky Erastus said the centre is an innovation hub where industry experts and academics will be able to leverage synergies in order to bring innovative ideas and concepts to life.

Erastus stressed that as the government enables ICT policies, they can only be meaningfully leveraged if industry players adopt a culture of smart collaboration, noting that innovation exercises are costly and risky as not all ideas become commercially viable solutions.

The innovation centre will be open to the NUST students and industry experts and will serve as a hub were industry meets academia, while there is also a mobile home which will provide MTC services.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency