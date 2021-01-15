Ministry of Education Arts and Culture (MoEAC), has set guidelines for the face to face opening of schools for the 2021 school year to curb the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19 infections at schools.

The MoEAC, Executive Director, Sanet Steenkamp in a circular for guidelines availed to Nampa on Friday, said that compliance standards for operation of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, school management must evaluate the preparedness for the return of all learners and teachers.

“We have seen great resilience from our regional offices, teachers, learners and parents, as well as guardians in dealing with the challenges that they we are faced with. Our education sector has gained valuable experience and better understanding in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and we enter the requisite skills and knowledge to cope with the new complexities,” Steenkamp said.

She added some of the guidelines set for face to face learning are that school regional directors must ensure that schools have access to potable water and sanitation, while hand washing stations with soap or sanitizers must be placed at entry points and all other relevant places.

Cumulative record cards should be updated to assist school principals to make an assessment of all learners who have underlying health conditions and stay in close communication with parents and guardians to monitor the health of learners.

No school must refuse admission to a learners on the basis of not producing a negative COVID-19 test result and depending on the readiness of school, school management must clearly indicate to parents and guardians and the regional office the learning mode the school will use, said Steenkamp.

Steenkamp further urged hostel management to ensure the water, sanitation and hygiene requirements relating to COVID-19 are met.

During the COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Education Minister Anna Nghipondoka said research has confirmed that children are usually asymptomatic when contracting COVID-19.

“Five of our schools experienced sporadic outbreaks of COVID-19 but in all of these cases, no child was sick or hospitalised,” she said.

Nghipondoka, however, pointed out that children with COVID-19 can transmit the virus. This, she said, calls for parents to ensure that hygiene protocols are observed and that schools are alerted when a child displays COVID-19 symptoms.

Source: Namibia Press Agency