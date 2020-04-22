MoF requests regional councillors to trace eligible EIG beneficiaries

The Ministry of Finance has requested Regional Governors to assist in tracing eligible self-nominated beneficiaries for the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) without cell-phone and mobile telecommunication network connectivity.

In a letter sent to all Governors confirmed by the ministry’s Chief Public Relations Officer Tonateni Shidhudhu on Tuesday indicated that several applications are put hold or temporarily rejected and payment could not be made as the ministry needs further identification at regional level.

Thus far, the ministry received 578 863 application for Emergency Income Grant (EIG) and a total of 148 580 were rejected.

“The electronic list of potential beneficiaries from your regions that are placed on hold will be provided to your offices from time to time for verification. We request your assistance to help verify the identity of such persons and provide the ministry with validated list,” the letter indicated.

It further, specified that the purpose of the validation and identification is to curb fraudulent applications and to ensure that no qualifying beneficiary is left out.

“The details of the identification should be shared with the focal person of the ministry and all applications should be received by 27 April 2020, therefore the constituency counsellors are encouraged to find effective mechanism through regional structures and media to solicit and verify this information while respecting the social distancing protocols of the national lockdown measures”

Source: Namibia Press Agency