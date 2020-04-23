More athletes will miss sports year due to COVID-19: Duiker

Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU) national coordinator, Solly Duiker says a number of athletes currently in Grade 12 will miss out on an opportunity to represent their country due to Covid-19.

Duiker told Nampa on Wednesday that with all sports activities currently called off due to the Corona virus athletes who had an opportunity to represent their nation at school level might not be accorded that opportunity when things gets back to normal.

“The NSSU had a number of competitions that we were supposed to compete in this year but with the pandemic spreading to all the countries and most nations calling for state of emergency due to the outbreak I don’t think there will be international competitions as people’s health is more important than competitions,” he said.

The national coordinator added that despite all this the NSSU advised all athletes to keep busy while at home during lockdown time.

“While in lockdown families can use their households to train as a family which in the end will bring back the family bond as most of the times people are busy at work and have little times to spend as a family and if they use their neighbourhood to jog they must respect the social distancing rules which are in place,” Duiker said.

Duiker stated that if the lockdown continues beyond June the NSSU and the sporting fraternity will then have to revise their calendars and look for the way forward for sports in the country.

“Lesotho is supposed to host the Region Five games this year but I don’t think that will happen looking at how this virus is still having an effect on the different countries’ economies. As we all know by now Lesotho is one of the countries that has not yet registered a case of Covid-19 but if they are to host the Region Five Games those countries going to compete there has registered cases so this might then force those making decision to postpone those games probably to next year when probably things might be better,”

Duiker also said even if the lockdown continues until June as a nation we should host our National Youth Games when everything has come to normal but put strict measures in place to avoid the virus from spreading once more so that at list we can select a team of athletes who can prepare well during the December holidays and be ready when the African Union Sport Council Region Five Games are hosted later in Lesotho.

Source: Namibia Press Agency