More than 100 GBV cases withdrawn in Erongo since January

The Namibian Police Force in the Erongo Region has recorded 107 Gender-Based Violence related case withdrawals from a total of 360 GBV cases reported between January and November 2020.

This was said by the Namibian Police Force’s (NamPol) Detective Chief Inspector Selma Shangula, head of the GBV sub-division in Erongo during a public dialogue held at Walvis Bay over the weekend.

The dialogue was organised by the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung to discuss the roles of various service providers and how they play a crucial role in preventing, mitigating and responding to incidences of GBV.

Shangula said cases have been on the increase since 2017 despite some incidences going unreported.

“Generally, GBV-related crimes are mainly committed behind closed doors and many productive lives have been terminated because of it. GBV should not be regarded as a secret because it not only affects the victim but the entire society, including the perpetrator or abuser. Violence is perpetrated by people we know, people we trust and people we love,” she said.

Shangula noted that it is NamPol’s mandate to combat crime and all Namibians’ collective responsibility to prevent and/or report the crime.

She further added that the police force encounters challenges in the prevention, detection and investigation of sexual and gender-based violence, including the reluctance of people to report cases and submit witness statements, interference due to cultural and traditional beliefs, the high number of withdrawals of criminal cases, and the reluctance of the public to seek counselling services.

Shangula also said the mushrooming of liquor outlets, an increase in alcohol and drug use amongst young children, lack of parental responsibilities towards children, and the lack of political will and leadership are some of the factors hampering the police force in combatting crime.

“I herewith urge everyone to speak out on abuse, to get professional intervention, and provide assistance to victims, report child abuse and neglect. The Namibian Police Force is grateful for the support we receive from stakeholders. Your presence today is clear testimony that you are committed to fighting crime in order to make Erongo safe and Namibia a crime-free zone,” said Shangula.

Source: Namibia Press Agency