More than forty government capital projects abandoned

Forty-three capital projects awarded to various contractors in all 14 regions from 2012 by government under the supervision of engineers from the Ministry of Works and Transport, have been abandoned and left incomplete.

This was announced by Minister of Works and Transport, John Mutorwa, during a media briefing that took place at the ministry’s head office in Windhoek on Monday.

Mutorwa said various issues were raised at town hall meetings conducted by President Hage Geingob in all 14 regions last year, one of which was abandoned and incomplete capital projects. All governors were therefore asked to submit reports on such projects containing the project status, reason for abandoning, financial implications and appropriate recommendations.

The minister said the reports indicated that 153 projects were awarded which were all supposed to be completed by the end of 2019, but only 54 were reported as being successfully completed. Fifty-six are still ongoing, while 43 are reported to have been abandoned and left incomplete. The ministry wants to ensure the completion of the projects before the year ends.

“This a very serious situation. All the true and factual reasons must be obtained as a matter of extreme urgency. All persons and officials from respective ministries, owners of the said projects must be obtained first and mechanisms must be put in place to complete the said projects,” said Mutorwa.

He added that if and when wrongdoing is detected or factually established, the law must be allowed to take its course without fear, favour and prejudice.

The region with the most abandoned and incomplete projects is Khomas with six, followed by //Kharas and Kavango East with five each. The regions with least amount of incomplete projects are Kavango West, Oshana and Hardap with two each, while the Kunene Region only had one incomplete project.

“The minister is to be provided with a written progress report compiled on the basis of actual verifiable information as obtained from the executive directors of the specific ministries by no later than 31 August 2020,” said Mutorwa.

He further added that the reports will be shared with the relevant ministries to ensure that the affected projects are successfully completed, and it will also be forwarded to the Head of State.

Source: Namibia Press Agency