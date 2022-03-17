Mother and friend give back to community after loss of her son

After losing her three-year-old son, Miller Karuhumba, in a car accident in 2013, Belinda Karuhumba and her friend Martin Harrison decided to create the Miller Karuhumba School Uniform Scheme to benefit other vulnerable children in the country.

On Tuesday, five schools in the Kavango West Region’s Mpungu circuit received school uniforms worth N.dollars 90 000 from the Miller Karuhumba School Uniform Scheme.

Speaking on behalf of the scheme’s founders, Marcus Kamburu told Nampa on the sidelines that Belinda Karuhumba was badly injured in the same car accident as her son and has not been able to come to terms with her loss since.

“Together with her friend Harrison, who hails from the United Kingdom (UK), they started discussions on how they could remember him and how his loss could be beneficial to other vulnerable children,” he said.

To bring some good to their loss, Harrison started lobbying for funds in the UK and a total of 20 donors supported the cause.

In 2015 the pair then donated school uniforms to 50 disadvantaged children in Katutura (Windhoek) and then moved to rural subsistence farming areas around Rundu, where they donated to another 25 children in 2017 at Kandumbu Junior Primary School.

On Tuesday the scheme donated school uniforms to 250 children at five schools in the Kavango West Region.

The five schools are; Zone, Usivi, Runda, Kandumbu and Tare Junior Primary schools.

Mpungu circuit education inspector Frans Siteketa said his circuit is one of the most disadvantaged circuits in the region.

“The circuit is characterised by the highest number of schools with less than 100 learners each and thus regarded as uneconomical schools,” he said.

Most of the learners are children of poor subsistence farmers who have little to no education and survive hand to mouth, he explained.

Siteketa said the schools they send their children to are also not well-supported by stakeholders, thus they continue to face challenges that make it difficult for them to breach the poverty gap without proper knowledge or education.

Mpungu Councillor Titus Shiudifonya described the gesture as impactful and called for proper coordination between teachers and parents to ensure the donation is put to good use.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency