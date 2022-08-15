Mother and son die in shack fire at Walvis Bay

Two lives were lost in a fire that burnt down about 10 shacks at Walvis Bay’s Twaloloka informal settlement Friday night.

The deceased are a 38-year-old mother and her two-year-old son identified as Ermelinda Dausas and Cristian Dausab, who were accommodated at the shack from where the fire allegedly started.

Namibian Police Erongo Community Affairs Commander, Inspector Ileni Shapumba in a police report said the fire which started at around 23h30, was suspected to have been caused by a burning candle.

“The fire allegedly further spread to neighbouring shacks, burning them to the ground, then damaged 10 more shacks and brick houses,” Shapumba noted.

The deceased persons’ remains were taken to Walvis Bay Police mortuary for post-mortem examination to determine the exact causes of death.

Their next of kin were informed.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency