Motorists urged not to use Grünau-Seeheim road

The Roads Authority (RA) has urged motorists to refrain from using main road 28 between Grünau and Seeheim in the ||Kharas Region due to flooding.

RA in a statement on Thursday said the road forms part of the C12 tourist route and was formally de-proclaimed in 2014 due to annual flooding and the danger it posed to the public.

The statement said after the de-proclamation, the road became a farm road and no longer forms part of Namibia’s national road network as its only purpose is to provide access to the farmers in the vicinity.

“After the de-proclamation of the road, the entrance was closed off and all motorists using this route were directed to Grünau via thw Naute Dam to the B4 and the C routes. Thus, motorists are urged to refrain from using this road, especially during the rainy season,” said the statement.

RA further urged motorists to exercise extreme caution when travelling during the rainy season, adding that they should plan their trips ahead of time and find out of any road closures or floods on their intended routes from any RA office.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency