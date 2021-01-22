A Windhoek resident accused of killing a City Police officer and two civilians in an accident in Windhoek’s Sam Nujoma Drive in 2015, was Friday found guilty as charged in the magistrate’s court.

The 23-year-old Morné Mouton was found guilty on the main charge of culpable homicide when he caused the deaths of off-duty City Police officer Manfred Gaoseb, 35; Werner Simon, 22; and Joshua Ngenokesho, age unknown, on 04 July 2015.

Mouton was found of guilty of culpable homicide in respect of the deaths of the three persons in a judgement handed down by Windhoek Magistrate Vanessa Stanley on Friday.

Meanwhile, the court found Mouton not guilty on the other charges of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and negligent or reckless driving of a motor vehicle.

In the result, Mouton was acquitted and discharged on the aforesaid charges.

“The accused person did not apply the proper cautions when he approached Sam Nujoma Drive when he encountered the three deceased persons. Therefore, this court is satisfied that the prosecution has proved a case of culpable homicide beyond reasonable doubt against the accused person,” Magistrate Stanley said in her judgement.

Mouton was free on a warning and his warning was revoked immediately after his conviction on the charge of culpable homicide.

His case was also on Friday transferred from the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court to the Regional Court in Katutura for handing down of the sentence on 27 January 2021.

Windhoek-based defence lawyer Ndeli Ndaitwah appeared for Mouton while Public Prosecutor Laura Mabuku handled the State’s case.

The accident that claimed the lives of the three persons occurred along Sam Nujoma Drive in Hochland Park around 04h00 on 04 July 2015.

Mouton had denied any wrongdoing and denied causing the accident when he entered a not guilty plea to the charges of culpable homicide, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving of a motor vehicle at the start of his trial in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on 24 July 2018.

Source: Namibia Press Agency