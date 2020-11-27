Mpungu Constituency provisional election results announced

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Thursday released the provisional election results of the Mpungu Constituency in the Kavango West Region.

ECN’s returning officer, Nekaro Tadeus Mutuku, announced the provisional election results as follows.

Rally for Democracy and Progress – Hambyuka Elia – 36

Popular Democratic Movement – Livimba Fanuel – 43

Swapo Party- Shiudifonya Titus Kandjimi – 3163

Mpungu Constituency has no local authority and a total of 3242 votes were counted on Thursday evening.

Source: Namibia Press Agency