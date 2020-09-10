MTC and Shoprite pledge towards Knockout Project

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) and Shoprite Namibia have come out in support of the MTC Knockout Project against homelessness by pledging N.dollars 50 000 each towards their chosen personalities.

This is the second edition of the mobile operator’s Knockout Project and this year it is aimed at fighting homelessness.

Thirty well-known local personalities have been chosen to perform at a music concert scheduled for 03 October 2020 at the National Theatre of Namibia and MTC is hoping to raise N.dollars 1.5 million through the event.

MTC has said the Knockout Project is a charity event in the format of a peer music concert, pairing local personalities to perform as their favourite local Namibian musicians, and it is set to address and amplify discourse around homelessness while raising funds for the cause.

Speaking at the announcement of their sponsorship on Thursday, MTC Manager for Sponsorship and Promotion, John Ekongo said MTC believes in “doing small things big.”

“By doing small things bigger we realise that we can achieve the impact that we want,” said Ekongo.

Shoprite Head Buyer Patricia Hangula said their support is motivated by the desire to uplift communities and to contribute to the wellbeing of those in need.

“We support programmes that are aimed towards community upliftment and enrichment and this project supports that vision,” Hangula noted.

MTC pledged N.dollars 50 000 towards their own staff – Chief Executive Officer Licky Erastus, Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer Tim Ekandjo and Chief Commercial Officer Melvin Angula.

Shoprite made their pledge of N.dollars 50 000 for local comedian Neville Basson.

Members of the public can watch the show live online at a cost of N.dollars 50 or at the theatre for N.dollars 500.

Source: Namibia Press Agency