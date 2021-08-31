MTC gives staff a boost

(NAMPA) – Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) has awarded 30 staff ambassadors with money injections ranging from N.dollars 50 000 to N.dollars 60 000 each as part of its Employee Value Proposition to help them kick-start and achieve their goals.

MTC’s Chief of Human Capital and Corporate Affairs, Tim Ekandjo stated during the recipient announcement in the capital on Monday that the project’s goal is to encourage staff to actively follow their own ideas and aspirations.

