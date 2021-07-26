MTC Northern Championship Part-2 slated for August

Part-2 of the MTC Northern Championship scheduled to take place in July will now take place on 13 August 2021 in Oshakati, Oshana Region.

This is according to the chairperson of MTC Kilimanjaro Boxing Club, Joseph Benhard who on Monday told Nampa that the event will see 15 participants from various northern regions’ boxing clubs face off.

He said the boxing bonanza will select the best boxers to represent the northern region at the Namibia National Boxing Championship event slated for October this year.

The event, he said was put on hold due to the government’s COVID-19 preventative measures which saw the annulment of contact sports as announced by President Hage Geingob earlier in June.

“The date is set for now, there is a possibility of further extension if the COVID-19 measures continue, but at the moment all boxers who won in the first edition of the MTC Northern Boxing Championship are encouraged to be optimistic and continue training for the event,” Benhard said.

While the government is busy monitoring the COVID-19 situation, they are also busy at work and keeping their goal of getting Namibian youth away from crime and bad habits through sports, he said.

“It is our prerogative to respect government initiatives and to respect the newly amended sport regulations, therefore we have to remain flexible to what will transpire when the president announces the new COVID-19 regulations,” Benhard said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency