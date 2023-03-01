MTC ready to deal with 5G environmental impacts: Likando

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) is ready to deal with the environmental impacts of the 5G network, once it is implemented.

MTC's Head of Digital Transformation and Innovation, Nawa Likando on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) taking place in Barcelona, Spain told Nampa on Tuesday that the mobile giant has an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy, which governs how it operates.

“It regulates and governs what type of infrastructure we bring and the type of Carbon Dioxide emissions and all those different factors. We also adhere to the rules of the Namibia Radiation Protection Authority, as well as the International Telecommunications Union and its specifications on how to roll out certain infrastructure and some of the limitations in this aspect,” he said.

The congress according to Likando serves as a good opportunity for Namibia and MTC in particular to benchmark in terms of the advancement of technologies thus far and leverage off the strengths of key giants within the telecommunications space that have brought about advancements in their spaces.

In terms of technological infrastructural development and its capability to accommodate the 5G spectrum, Likando noted that although there are a few interventions to undertake from a 5G perspective, the country is relatively developed enough in terms of infrastructural development and its readiness to accommodate the spectrum.

Namibia, he said, has an opportunity to start looking at shaping its regulator to start being more enabling so as to accommodate new technologies and trends out that would bring about social and economic benefits for Namibia.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency