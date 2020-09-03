MTC refutes theft accusation

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) on Thursday refuted the accusation that the company stole and implemented a customer’s idea.

It issued a response on Thursday after a Keetmanshoop resident accused MTC of using his idea to use more than one ‘Aweh’ product simultaneously.

MTC said the subscription-based offering on prepaid was introduced to southern Africa as a first by MTC.

“The MTC Aweh product is a very unique and innovative offering of MTC in Africa, and a product that has proudly been designed by our internal Products and Solutions Team,” the statement said.

It acknowledged that the customer in question made contact with an MTC employee in 2017 in an attempt to pitch his idea to them, “but he was not entertained because MTC has already since May 2015 started designing the concept of multiple Aweh and was already in the process of perfecting it”.

MTC’s chief of human capital and corporate affairs, Tim Ekandjo, in the statement said although they developed the idea in 2015, MTC as a business had a roadmap on when to launch the product, looking at the opportune time based on customer and market behaviour.

“We launched the multiple Aweh products in May 2020 allowing customers to purchase multiple Aweh at any given time as long as they do not have more than three Aweh subscriptions. This product is also substantially different from the idea the customer pitched on our product,” he said.

He further said they have not entered into any agreement with the customer and that the Aweh product and its subsequent evolution were originally designed by MTC, adding that they will therefore not entertain such claims and “reserve their rights in this matter”.

“MTC recently inaugurated its Innovation Centre which encourages innovation between innovators and MTC. Once a solution is proposed through this platform, the necessary paperwork would be in place to ensure the originality of the idea is protected and acknowledged, but that customers cannot randomly claim MTC ideas,” Ekandjo said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency