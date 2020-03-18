MTC to create employment by ‘painting Namibia blue

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) set to create employment opportunities for artisans in all 14 regions with its Paint Namibia Blue project.

The ‘Paint Namibia Blue’ project, scheduled to kick start this month (March 2020) awaits to see unemployed painters sitting at home finally get a cut of income through this exercise.

In a media statement, MTC Chief of Human Capital and Corporate Affairs, Tim Ekandjo, said that while the project is aimed at increasing the visibility of the telecommunication giant and ITC enabler, it also urges the need for corporates alike to create opportunities, even outside their scope of a business, that will benefit the alarming growing numbers of unemployed youth.

“With this project, we wish to contribute towards youth empowerment, hence we intend to solely partner with local skillful and capable painters (men and women) with outstanding portfolios to execute the task,” he said.

He said this skill force will extract talent from the benefiting 121 constituencies, adding that they will take skills from a constituency to do work in their constituency in order to ensure that the opportunity is shared equally by the assistance of their distribution people.

“The lack of employment opportunities is a serious concern in the country, with at least 33.4 percent of the youth unemployment reported in 2018 according to the Namibia Statistic Agency latest report,” Ekandjo said.

Secondary to creating temporal employment opportunities, the Paint Namibia Blue project will also stretch and push the company’s brand prominence to all corners of the country and constantly reflect and resonate with the portfolio of what the company stands for in the society.

“This project is anticipated to achieve two things. First, to create temporal youth employment opportunities, and second, to increase MTC’s brand and corporate identity across the country. It is thus only fair that we give talents from those constituencies to do the work,” concludes Ekandjo.

Source: Namibia Press Agency