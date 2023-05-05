MTC wins Speedtest Award

Mobile Telecommunications Company (MTC) has been named the mobile operator with the fastest internet speed in Namibia for the third and fourth quarters of 2022, according to user-initiated tests done on Speedtest by Ookla.

Ookla, a global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing tools, and solutions, compared 93,908 user-initiated tests performed on various Speedtest iOS and Android mobile applications connected to a mobile or fixed network, including tests performed on mobile phones via Wi-Fi.

MTC Chief Technical and Information Officer Monica Nehemia in a press release on Thursday said MTC received a Speed Score of 22.13, indicating that it provides quicker internet speeds to its subscribers than other major mobile providers.

During the review period, the digital enabler also reached the greatest download speeds of 73.96mbps and upload speeds of 53.67mbps in Windhoek, she said.

This new award serves as validation that the digital enabler's efforts to provide superior internet services to the customers have been acknowledged and are on the right track.

“It amplifies the ethos of MTC and speaks to our route to creating sustainable value for all our stakeholders through innovative digital solutions and a high-performance culture. If anything, it only says that we are on the right path and our work here continues to be recognized,” she said.

MTC Managing Director Licky Erastus stated that the mobile operator aspires to ensure that every person in Namibia has access to and enjoys the benefits of a modern connected world, and thus it continues to invest in its network with the latest technologies to ensure that these services are delivered to its customers in a quality manner.

“MTC Namibia has invested N.dollars 1. 2 billion (approximately US$ 66 million) since 2017 with the hope of expanding its geographical network coverage to at least 90 per cent countrywide,” he stated.

Ookla CEO Doug Suttles was quoted saying in the statement that the awards are an elite designation reserved for the fastest and top-performing fixed broadband and mobile operators around the world.

“This recognition is a testament to their exceptional performance in Q3-Q4 2022 based on Ookla’s rigorous analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest,” he said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency