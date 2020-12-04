Mufhiwa Building Projects activities constitute a pyramid scheme: BoN

The business activities of Mufhiwa Building Projects constitute a pyramid scheme, an investigation carried out by the Bank of Namibia (BoN) has revealed.

In a media statement availed to Nampa on Friday, BoN Deputy Director of Strategic Communication, Kazembire Zemburuka said participants in Mufhiwa Building Projects are encouraged to recruit new members, upon payment of a joining fee of N.dollars 200.

“This is done with the promise that such members receive payments to have their home loans settled, or to purchase new houses, or to renovate their existing houses. Mufhiwa Building Projects does not generate income through the sale of a product or any service to its members and the joining fee of N.dollars 200 is used to pay existing members and the directors or owners of the scheme. Therefore, as soon as the recruitment of new members stops all the members and participants in the scheme will not receive any money,” Zemburuka said.

Given these findings, the central bank has cautioned the public not to participate in Mufhiwa Building Projects as doing so contravenes section 55A of the Banking Institutions Act, 1998, and hence promoters and participants are directed to stop.

“Over the past months, the bank has been trying to get hold of directors or duly authorised representatives of Mufhiwa Building Projects, but to no avail. Therefore, BoN hereby calls upon and invites any director or duly authorised representative of Mufhiwa Building Projects to contact the bank within 14 days from the date of issuance of this notice to disprove the findings of the assessment of the bank,” Zemburuka said.

Any director or duly authorised representative of Mufhiwa Building Projects shall be allowed to make written and/or oral representations to BoN for the authority to consider the matter in terms of the provisions of the Act.

“Failure to do so within this period, the bank’s position shall be endorsed to be final,” Zemburuka added.

Source: Namibia Press Agency