Mukerenge resigns as medical superintendent of Rundu State Hospital

The medical superintendent of the Rundu State Hospital, Dr Joseph Mukerenge has resigned.

Regional Health Director in the Kavango East Region, Timea Ngwira confirmed his resignation with Nampa on Friday saying she received his resignation on Wednesday.

“Yes, we received notice from Mukerenge on his resignation. When we received it we tried convincing him to stay as it comes at a really bad time for the hospital,” she said.

Elaborating on this, Ngwira said Mukerenge’s decision to step aside comes at a crucial moment in the country’s battle against the spread of the coronavirus.

Ngwira said it will be difficult for the hospital to identify someone to replace him as the process to recruit takes times in government.

“We are in a crisis of COVID-19 and to get a medical superintendent is not something that will happen overnight. The region also has very few Namibian doctors,” she said.

Mukerenge was appointed as head of administration of the hospital on 03 July 2017 following the retirement of Dr Yuri Yangasov.

According to Ngwira, the hospital has not yet identified someone in an acting capacity adding that the process will however resume as soon as possible.

Mukerenge could not be reached for comment as his phone was switched off.

Source: Namibia Press Agency