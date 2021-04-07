Mukuwe hoping to work with children if she wins Miss Namibia contest

Michelle Mukuwe, the reigning Miss Rundu who has been selected to compete in the Miss Namibia contest in June this year, says she plans to work with charity programmes for children in poverty if she wins the national competition.

Preliminary rounds for Miss Namibia were hosted on 27 March 2021, where 16 out of 34 hopefuls were chosen for the final round scheduled for 05 June 2021.

Mukuwe told Nampa on Tuesday her passion is working with children, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“Without help, children in poverty become adults in poverty too,” she said.

Mukuwe said children growing up in poverty amongst others lack proper health care and nutrition and are more likely to be exposed to social ills such as drug and alcohol abuse.

“If I win this crown I will invest my energy in the lives of children by helping them get the necessary education, life skills and confidence in order for them to one day be able to change their lives and further transform that of their families and communities too,” she stated.

Meanwhile the Governor of the Kavango East Region, Bonny Wakudumo congratulated Mukuwe for making it into the top 16 finalists for the Miss Namibia contest when he met with her at his office recently.

Wakudumo encouraged her to become a young ambassador that can inspire and motivate other young people in an interview with this news agency.

“I thought it would be appropriate to meet her as the regional head since she is representing us at the contest. I also wanted to meet her in person to further encourage her and perhaps hear where she needs support,” he said.

The governor said he is going to seek support within the community to see how best Mukuwe can be assisted.

Mukuwe wants to become an accountant one day and said she enjoys cooking and children.

She noted that she is excited to be in the top 16 as she has always wanted to walk on the nation’s biggest stage, adding that the platform could also be the beginning of more doors opening up for her.

She further encouraged other young people not to give up on their dreams.

Source: Namibia Press Agency